Police launch murder investigation after man shot dead
Intruders were reportedly breaking into a house when the incident happened in St Ives.
Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man was shot dead in the St Ives area of Ringwood.
At 3.03am this morning, police received reports that intruders had entered a house in Castlewood.
One of the occupants - a man aged in his 60s - was shot.
Officers attended the address and the man was taken to hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.
A murder investigation has now been launched by detectives from Dorset Police's Major Crime Investigation Team.
The man's next of kin are aware and are being supported by specially trained officers. The coroner has been notified.
The address in Castlewood has been cordoned off while crime scene investigators carry out their examinations.
“At this stage we are still trying to establish exactly what happened at the address in Castlewood and how and why this man was shot dead. “I am appealing for anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area or was in the area at that time, to contact Dorset Police as soon as possible “There will be a heavy police presence in the vicinity and officers from the local Neighbourhood Policing Team will be carrying out high visibility patrols to offer reassurance to the community and can be contacted with any concerns.”Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Derbyshire, MCIT