Police launch murder investigation after man shot dead

Intruders were reportedly breaking into a house when the incident happened in St Ives.

Dorset Police were called to Castlewood in Ringwood at 3.03am this morning Google Images

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man was shot dead in the St Ives area of Ringwood.

At 3.03am this morning, police received reports that intruders had entered a house in Castlewood.

One of the occupants - a man aged in his 60s - was shot.

Officers attended the address and the man was taken to hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

A murder investigation has now been launched by detectives from Dorset Police's Major Crime Investigation Team.

The man's next of kin are aware and are being supported by specially trained officers. The coroner has been notified.

The address in Castlewood has been cordoned off while crime scene investigators carry out their examinations.