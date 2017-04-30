Gunman jailed after blasting family home with shotgun

The man opened fire at the house, shattering the front door and window.

A man who blasted shotgun cartridges at a family home in Coventry, has been jailed for nearly 10 years after police proved he was the shooter.

Genghis Khan opened fire at the house in Lauderdale Avenue in the early hours of 10 May 2016.

The incident left the front door and window shattered. Nobody was hurt or injured in the incident as the home was unoccupied at the time of the shooting.

The following month, Khan discharged a sawn-off shotgun at a vehicle parked outside the address.

Examination of his phone revealed photos of Khan posing with a sawn-off shotgun. West Midlands Police

Detectives investigating the incident uncovered a neighbourhood dispute involving Khan, and two days after the car shooting, officers raided his home in Towpath Close.

They discovered a loaded sawn-off shotgun and bulletproof vest stashed under the 26-year-old's bed, 36 shotgun cartridges, a Citroen car key and number plates officers traced to a Citroen C3 on a Swansea showroom forecourt.

CCTV seized by police showed a white Citroen drive past the Lauderdale Avenue address at the time of the June 8 shooting − and five days later a stolen C3 was found abandoned in Sutton Stop, Longford, which was started by the key found in Khan's home.

Examination of his phone revealed photos of Khan posing with a sawn-off shotgun and several incriminating text messages, including one sent just 27 minutes after the car shooting simply saying "done".

Also, ballistics experts at NABIS were able to match spent cartridge shells recovered from the shooting to cartridges found in a cupboard in Khan's home.

The 26-year-old admitted possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and drugs supply after cocaine valued at £9,000 was also found at his home.

He was sentenced to a total of nine years and four months.

Detective Constable Steve Phillips from West Midlands Police Force CID, said: