Rider killed and another badly hurt at Motocross event 

Police have been forced to close down the event near Sedgefield.

Police have been forced to close down a quad and motocross event on land next to Low Hardwick Farm near Sedgefield after one rider was killed and another seriously injured in two separate incidents.

The first happened shortly after 1pm today, Sunday 30th April and involved a male rider who came off his bike and suffered critical injuries. He was taken by the Great North Air Ambulance to the James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough but was confirmed dead shortly after arrival.

A second rider was then hurt in a separate incident which happened just before 2.10pm. The female rider, who is thought to be in her early thirties was also taken by air ambulance to the James Cook with what are believed to be serious injuries.

Police therefore took the decision on safety grounds to close down the privately-run event, which involved around 100 participants and 300 spectators.

We are understand the formal investigation is likely to be led by the local authority but we are carrying out initial enquiries into the circumstances. "With two very serious incidents within little more than an hour, we felt there was little choice but to bring the event to a close.” Supt Mick Bird, Durham Police

The investigation is not being led by Health and Safety Executive as the incidents did not happen in a location which comes under their remit.