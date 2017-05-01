Social media firms could face fines over online hate

MPs accuse companies of putting more effort into profits than protecting the public.

Social media firms have been accused of failing to remove illegal content. PA

Social media giants could face multi-million pound fines under new plans to tackle online hate.

It comes after firms such as Google, Facebook and Twitter repeatedly failed to remove illegal content, according to MPs.

Examples included "dangerous" terrorist recruitment material, promotion of child sex abuse and the incitement of racial hatred.

The hard-hitting report by the Home Affairs Select Committee said "nowhere near enough is being done" to tackle the problem.

It also accused major firms of putting more effort into their profits than keeping the public safe.

Committee chair Yvette Cooper branded social media giants 'shameful' for not tackling the issue. PA

MPs accused Google, which owns YouTube, of making money from hatred.

This is because adverts appear alongside "inappropriate and unacceptable content, some of which were created by terrorist organisations" - with the creators of the extreme content also getting a share of the revenue.

The hard-hitting report also said it was "unacceptable" that social media companies relied on users to report content.

The committee's Labour chairwoman Yvette Cooper said: "Social media companies' failure to deal with illegal and dangerous material online is a disgrace.

"They have been asked repeatedly to come up with better systems to remove illegal material such as terrorist recruitment or online child abuse. Yet repeatedly, they have failed to do so. It is shameful."

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said she expects to see social media companies take "early and effective action" and promised to study the committee's recommendations.