Photo of Princess Charlotte released for second birthday

The picture, taken by her mother, released ahead of her second birthday.

A new picture of Princess Charlotte enjoying the outdoors has been released to mark her second birthday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said they are "delighted" to share the photograph, taken by the Duchess, to mark their only daughter's birthday on Tuesday.

She is pictured at their Norfolk home Anmer Hall, wearing a yellow cardigan, decorated with images of sheep, while she sports a navy clip in her hair.

In a statement Kensington Palace said: "The Duke and Duchess are very pleased to share this photograph as they celebrate Princess Charlotte's second birthday.

"Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank everyone for all of the lovely messages they have received, and hope that everyone enjoys this photograph of Princess Charlotte as much as they do."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte attending the morning Christmas Day service PA

Charlotte's privacy has been carefully guarded by her parents and during the past year she has only been seen in public on a handful of occasions.

She made an appearance on Christmas Day when she was taken to a church service close to the home of her grandparents Carole and Michael Middleton in the Berkshire village of Bucklebury.

She was also pictured in the arms of the Duchess when the royal party arrived at St Mark's Church in Englefield, with older brother Prince George holding the Duke's hand as they walked in. When they left, the royal children were clutching candy canes.