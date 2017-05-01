Three women held in east London over 'terror offences'

The teenagers, two aged 18 and one aged 19, were detained after raids on Monday.

A general view of a police officer. PA

Three teenage women have been arrested on suspicion of terror offences in east London.

The suspects, two aged 18 and one aged 19, were held after raids by the Metropolitan Police Counter-Terrorism Command in east London on Monday.

They are being questioned at a police station outside London on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of terrorist acts.

Police said the operation was part of an "ongoing intelligence-led operation" linked to a similar raid on Thursday that saw a 21-year-old woman shot and injured by armed police.

The latest arrests bring the total linked to the Harlesdon Road operation - in which police believe they foiled an active terror plot - to 10.