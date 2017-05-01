  • STV
Man with Alzheimer's disease 'sensed wife had died'

Michael Royce spoke for the first time in months to tell daughter: 'I miss her hugely'.

Michael Royce with his daughter Siobhann
Michael Royce with his daughter Siobhann

A husband with dementia spoke for the first time in months after he intuitively 'sensed' his wife had died and passed away just weeks later, his daughter has said.

Michael Royce passed away after his 71st birthday in November 2016, just weeks after his 68-year-old wife Annette died from liver cancer.

At the time of their mother's death, the couple's three children Siobhann Ardley, 36, Melissa Royce, 38, and Meryck Royce, 35, made the decision not to tell their father as his dementia was so severe that they thought he would not understand.

Michael and his wife Annette
Michael and his wife Annette

But Siobhann said she believes he knew what happened instinctively and spoke for the first time in several months to tell Siobhann: "I miss her hugely".

Mother-of-two Siobhann, from Surrey, said: "We didn't tell my dad that mum had died, but he seemed to know anyway.

"He would never ever speak near the end, but I would try to talk to him anyway to feel like I was having a conversation with him.

Michael and Annette and their two daughters and grandchildren
Michael and Annette and their two daughters and grandchildren

"Then six weeks after she died, when I said to him 'do you miss Mum?' in one of our usual one-sided chats, he turned to me and out of nowhere said 'I miss her hugely'. It was so coherent, and I said 'I miss her too'. He had a sadness in his eyes and I had to fight back tears.

"It was like their unique bond in the world was clear to see. In a way, it was easier thinking he'd never know."

They were soul mates, and I knew it would crush him to find out she was gone. They’d been together for over 40 years.
Siobhann

She added: "I miss them so much, but I do believe they're together now, dad with his pint of Hookey and mum with her glass of bubbles."

Michael and Annette has run a hotel, pub and a restaurant in the village of Bledington in Gloucestershire.

Michael and Siobhann on her wedding day
Michael and Siobhann on her wedding day

Michael was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2010 shortly after retiring.

Annette was diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2013 and when she could no longer look after Michael he went into a care home.

She was given the all-clear after having her bladder removed, but in June she was told she had terminal liver cancer and was given just eight weeks to live.

Siobhann said her mother was heartbroken at her father's diagnosis and got "lonelier and lonelier".

She said: "My parents were the 'golden couple' of their village, everyone knew them, so it was in stark contrast to the people they were. They had an amazing relationship, they couldn't live without one another. So when Dad became ill my mum's lust for life was extinguished."

Annette's terminal diagnosis came on 7 June - at the same time Siobhann's young daughter Libelula was born.

Michael and Annette used to run a hotel, pub and restaurant
Michael and Annette used to run a hotel, pub and restaurant

Siobhann said: "Mum didn't want to upset me when my daughter was born so she didn't tell me at first, it must have been such a bittersweet moment to meet her new granddaughter while knowing she wouldn't be around to see her grow up. After she told me I just tried to see her as much as possible.

"When my mum died my siblings and I were left at a loss, we were not able to do much except carry on loving my dad and caring for him. My mum worried about my dad right up until the end and missed him so much. We promised her we would look after him no matter what, and I want to continue to make her proud.

"My dad was my best friend, and the most fun, caring and selfless man, not just to his family but to everyone. That's what made him so special.

"I don't believe his heart ever changed, but his mind was filled with sadness, emptiness, loneliness and fear as the dementia progressed. I found myself talking about my dad in the past tense while he was still here, that was one of the hardest things."

Siobhann ran the London Marathon in memory of him
Siobhann ran the London Marathon in memory of him

Siobhann signed up to run the London Marathon in her father's memory and has smashed her £2,000 target, raising more than £7,000 for Alzheimer's Research.

Tim Parry, Director of Alzheimer's Research UK, said: "Michael and Annette's story is heartbreaking. It's stories like this that highlight the devastation caused by dementia.

"Alzheimer's Research UK's mission is to end the fear, harm and heartbreak of dementia through world-class research to find the best preventions and treatments for the condition.

"No one has ever survived a diagnosis of dementia, yet. But our scientists' work aims to change that.

