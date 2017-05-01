Girl paralysed in gang shooting reveals dancing dream

Thusha Kamaleswaran, now 11, was five when she was shot in the chest in London.

Thusha now wants to be a doctor ITV

A schoolgirl paralysed in a gang shooting has revealed she hopes to become a "doctor and a dancer" as her recovery continues to surprise medics.

Thusha Kamaleswaran was five when she was shot in the chest in Stockwell, South London, in her uncle's shop as a drug dealer dodged a bullet from a gang member.

Britain's youngest victim of gun crime went into cardiac arrest twice before being rushed to hospital after the incident in 2011.

Against the odds Thusha, now 11, who was told she would never walk again, has regained feeling in her legs and can take steps.

Thusha skipping in the shop moments before being shot Family CCTV

Speaking to ITV's Good Morning Britain, Thusha said: "I want to be a doctor and a dancer.

"I'm doing physiotherapy every day for at least an hour at home."

Although Thusha still uses a wheelchair to get around, she is continually surprising doctors at the Stoke Mandeville Hospital spinal unit with her progress.

Brother Thusan, who appeared on Good Morning Britain with Thusha, added: "She has made a lot of progress, she has gained feeling in her legs now and a couple of years ago she couldn't to that. She can move her legs now.

"It makes me happy because when you saw what happened, she was not in a good state. Now she has got all her feeling and stuff and she will eventually walk again."

Kazeem Kolawole, Nathaniel Grant, and Anthony McCalla Met Police

CCTV of the shooting showed Thusha skipping down the aisle before being gunned down by Nathaniel Grant, who stormed the shop with two other gang members Kazeem Kolawole and Anthony McCalla. They had meant to shoot rival gang member Roshaun Bryan.

The bullet shattered the seventh vertebra of her spine, sending her into cardiac arrest - forcing doctors to perform heart surgery on her in the street.

The three men were jailed for life over the shooting.

Grant was told to serve a minimum of 17 years, and Kolawole and McCalla at least 14 years.