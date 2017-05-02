Family tribute to businessman killed in Dorset break-in

Guy Hedger, 61, was shot dead during botched burglary at his home on Sunday.

Guy Hedger was shot when at least two intruders broke into his home on Sunday morning. Dorset Police

The family of a businessman who died after being shot during a botched burglary at his Dorset home have paid tribute to a "caring and compassionate man" who "lived life to its full".

Guy Hedger was attacked with a shotgun when at least two intruders broke into his St Ives home in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The 61-year-old insurance executive died in hospital after a 3am raid that is believed to have seen jewellery, including designer watches, stolen from the £1 million property in Castlewood.

A murder investigation has been launched over what is believed to be a pre-planned attack, while Mr Hedger's family offered a personal tribute.

Police have appealed for any information on the botched burglary. ITV News

"Guy was a caring and compassionate partner, son, brother and uncle who lived life to its full and enriched the lives of all those who knew him," the family statement said.

"We are devastated that Guy's life has been cut short in this way. Guy will be sorely missed by family, friends and colleagues, but he will live in our hearts forever. We ask for time to grieve in private."

Dorset Police said it is not thought the burglars were known to Mr Hedger but said all lines of enquiry are being pursued.

Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Derbyshire, said officers were working "day and night" on the case and called on the public to help them after a "truly horrific crime".

"I would ask the public to please get in touch with us if you have any information you think may be relevant to this investigation no matter how small you believe it to be," she said.

"That information could be the key to solving this murder."