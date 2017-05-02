  • STV
  • MySTV

Family tribute to businessman killed in Dorset break-in

ITV

Guy Hedger, 61, was shot dead during botched burglary at his home on Sunday.

Guy Hedger was shot when at least two intruders broke into his home on Sunday morning.
Guy Hedger was shot when at least two intruders broke into his home on Sunday morning. Dorset Police

The family of a businessman who died after being shot during a botched burglary at his Dorset home have paid tribute to a "caring and compassionate man" who "lived life to its full".

Guy Hedger was attacked with a shotgun when at least two intruders broke into his St Ives home in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The 61-year-old insurance executive died in hospital after a 3am raid that is believed to have seen jewellery, including designer watches, stolen from the £1 million property in Castlewood.

A murder investigation has been launched over what is believed to be a pre-planned attack, while Mr Hedger's family offered a personal tribute.

Police have appealed for any information on the botched burglary.
Police have appealed for any information on the botched burglary. ITV News

"Guy was a caring and compassionate partner, son, brother and uncle who lived life to its full and enriched the lives of all those who knew him," the family statement said.

"We are devastated that Guy's life has been cut short in this way. Guy will be sorely missed by family, friends and colleagues, but he will live in our hearts forever. We ask for time to grieve in private."

Dorset Police said it is not thought the burglars were known to Mr Hedger but said all lines of enquiry are being pursued.

Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Derbyshire, said officers were working "day and night" on the case and called on the public to help them after a "truly horrific crime".

"I would ask the public to please get in touch with us if you have any information you think may be relevant to this investigation no matter how small you believe it to be," she said.

"That information could be the key to solving this murder."

  • Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 30:53
  • Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.