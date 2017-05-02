  • STV
  • MySTV

William and Harry discuss mother's death in new film

ITV

The princes speak openly about Princess Diana's influence on their lives 20 years on.

Diana, Princess of Wales, with sons William and Harry in 1995.
Diana, Princess of Wales, with sons William and Harry in 1995. PA

The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry have spoken openly about their mother and her influence in a new ITV documentary.

Princess Diana's death in a Paris car crash, which happened 20 years ago this August, will be marked in a special film featuring relatives and those who knew her.

William was 15 and Harry just 12 when their mother was killed in a car crash in Paris on August 31 1997, a death that shocked the world.

Jo Clinton-Davis, controller of factual at ITV, said: "This new ITV film will offer viewers a fresh and revealing insight into Princess Diana through the personal and intimate reflections of her two sons and of her friends and family, many of whom have never spoken before, to bring together a definitive portrait of a unique person who touched the lives of millions."

In other interviews the royal brothers have already spoken candidly about the impact of losing their mother, with the Duke saying he still lives with the shock of her death and Harry speaking about the counselling he needed.

ITV has said its film, which will be broadcast later in the year, will offer William and Harry's perspective on their mother's unique contribution to public life, including her charitable and humanitarian work.

Areas including landmines, child bereavement, homelessness, HIV and Aids will be explored.

Nick Kent, the documentary's executive producer from Oxford Film and Television which is making the programme, said: "This film will show Princess Diana in a way she has never been seen before, through the eyes of the two people who knew her best."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.