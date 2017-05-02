Currys urgently recalls tumble dryer over fire fears

Customers have been told to stop using the electrical appliance immediately.

The Logik tumble dryer Currys

Currys have ordered the urgent recall of a tumble dryer over fears it could burst into flames.

The heating element of a small batch of Logik LVD7W15 dryers may overheat and spark a fire.

Customers who bought the electrical appliance, which was manufactured between March and April 2016, have been advised to stop using it immediately.

The electrical retailer has also told owners to switch off the machine and unplug it at the mains.

The serial number is on the inside of the door and on the rating label on the back of the appliance Currys

What should you do if you have one?

Call Currys on 0344 561 6202, quoting the serial number and your post code at the time of purchase.

What will Currys do?

Currys will tell you if your machine is affected. If it is not, then you can carry on using it as normal.

If your machine is at risk of fire, a technician will be booked to visit your home to replace the element.