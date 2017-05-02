William: Kate topless photos 'particularly shocking'

The prince has criticised a magazine decision to publish photographs of his wife.

Topless photos of Kate Middleton were published in a magazine in 2012. PA

Prince William has criticised a magazine decision to publish topless photographs of his wife Kate Middleton - branding it "shocking".

Six people are on trial in France over the long-lens images, taken while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge holidayed in the south the country in 2012, and published in the French version of Closer magazine.

As part of legal proceedings, in Nanterre, over the alleged breach of privacy, William submitted a written statement criticising the magazine.

He said the photos were "particularly shocking" given his late mother's battles with the paparazzi.

William described the photos as 'particularly shocking'. PA

The snaps, which were published in September 2012, were spread over the front and inside pages of Closer.

They appeared alongside an article about the two royals entitled "Oh my God!.

William and Kate were on the terrace of a private chateau in Provence owned by Viscount Linley, the Queen's nephew, when they were photographed.

Of those being sued, three are photographers linked to Closer and regional newspaper La Provence, charged with invasion of privacy.

Laurence Piau, Closer's editor, is also on trial.

Proceedings started on Tuesday.