Woman 'attempted to abduct' child from shopping trolley

A woman who allegedly attempted abducting a child sitting inside a supermarket shopping trolley is being sought by police.

CCTV from an Asda store in Kent purportedly showed the suspect walking off with the child in her arms as his mother paid for shopping at the till.

But she was confronted by the mother who quickly grabbed back her 18-month-old son on April 23.

The woman then walked out of the supermarket, footage showed.

Bexley Police are now appealing for anyone with information about the incident at the supermarket in Belvedere to contact them.

A police spokesperson said: "The mother of the child was at the checkout when a female lifted the child out of the shopping trolley and started to walk away with him.

"The mother obviously intervened and grabbed her child back."

Police wish to speak to this person in connection with the incident. Bexley Police