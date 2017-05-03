Footballer Aaron Lennon detained under mental health act

The 30-year-old England and Everton player was taken to hospital on Sunday.

Aaron Lennon was taken to hospital on Sunday over concerns for his welfare. PA

England footballer Aaron Lennon has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

The 30-year-old Everton player was taken to hospital on Sunday to be assessed after concerns for his welfare.

Greater Manchester Police said: "Police were called at around 4.35pm to reports of a concern for the welfare of a man on Eccles Old Road.

"Officers attended and a 30-year-old man was detained under Section 136 of the Mental Health Act and was taken to hospital for assessment."

Lennon's representative, Base Soccer Agency, tweeted: "Everyone at Base Soccer sends their support to @AaronLennon12 - get well soon and stay strong."

The footballer last played for Everton as a substitute in the goalless draw at Middlesbrough on February 11.