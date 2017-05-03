Footballer Aaron Lennon detained under mental health act
The 30-year-old England and Everton player was taken to hospital on Sunday.
England footballer Aaron Lennon has been detained under the Mental Health Act.
The 30-year-old Everton player was taken to hospital on Sunday to be assessed after concerns for his welfare.
Greater Manchester Police said: "Police were called at around 4.35pm to reports of a concern for the welfare of a man on Eccles Old Road.
"Officers attended and a 30-year-old man was detained under Section 136 of the Mental Health Act and was taken to hospital for assessment."
Lennon's representative, Base Soccer Agency, tweeted: "Everyone at Base Soccer sends their support to @AaronLennon12 - get well soon and stay strong."
The footballer last played for Everton as a substitute in the goalless draw at Middlesbrough on February 11.