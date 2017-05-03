Sainsbury's warns over trading as profits fall 8.2%

The supermarket also cautioned over price pressures from the Brexit-hit pound.

Sainsbury's have cautioned over 'uncertain' price pressures from the Brexit-hit pound. PA

Sainsbury's has reported an 8.2% fall in annual profits to £503 million and cautioned over "challenging" trading and "uncertain" price pressures from the Brexit-hit pound.

The supermarket giant's pre-tax profits were down from £548 million the previous year.

Profits fell 1% on an underlying basis to £581 million as it sought to keep prices low amid cost pressures from the Brexit-hit pound, which offset a £77 million boost from the recently bought Argos chain.

The group said the market remains "competitive and the impact of cost price pressures remains uncertain", with like-for-like supermarket sales down 0.6% over the year.

But Sainsbury's chief executive Mike Coupe said its food business remained "resilient in a challenging market".

He added: "This has been a pivotal year and we have made significant progress delivering and accelerating our strategy."

Group sales, including VAT, surged 12.7% thanks to a contribution over the final six months from the Argos business, which the group bought when it acquired Home Retail for £1.4 billion in 2016.

Sainsbury's said it made cost savings of £130 million as part of a three-year target to cut £500 million by the end of 2017/18.

It also outlined aims to slash costs by another £500 million in the next three years.

Mr Coupe said the group was "pleased" with its progress so far since snapping up Argos, having already opened 59 Argos Digital stores in its supermarkets, which it said were performing well.

It is also ramping up plans to open 250 Argos Digital stores, the group added.