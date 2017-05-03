  • STV
  • MySTV

Thousands 'dying after being scared away from statins'

ITV

Britons are dying from heart attacks and strokes 'after being scared away' from the drugs.

Statins are taken by around six million people in the UK every day.
Statins are taken by around six million people in the UK every day.

Thousands of Britons are dying from heart attacks and strokes after being scared away from statins by warnings of non-existent side effects, the lead author of a major study has claimed.

Reports of side effects had led to a fall in the number of patients taking statins, and a reluctance among some doctors to prescribe them, Professor Peter Sever said. He argued that the consequences for high-risk patients were serious.

The cholesterol-reducing tablets, taken by around six million people in the UK everyday, are often prescribed to help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, such as heart attacks or strokes.

Up to a fifth of patients taking statins complain of symptoms including muscle pain, erectile dysfunction, memory loss and poor sleep. But the investigation demonstrated that such symptoms could not be blamed on the drugs.

Prof Sever, from Imperial College London, said: "There are people out there who are dying because they're not taking statins, and the numbers are large, the numbers are tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands."

  • The 'nocebo effect'
Up to a fifth of patients taking statins complain of symptoms including muscle pain.
Up to a fifth of patients taking statins complain of symptoms including muscle pain. PA

The study, which involved around 10,000 patients at risk of heart and artery disease, highlighted a "nocebo effect" phenomenon that can turn expected bad outcomes into reality.

It is the opposite to the well-known placebo effect, the beneficial response experienced by some trial patients to "dummy" drugs containing no active ingredients.

Warnings of a number of common side effects listed on statin information leaflets were giving rise to nocebo symptoms despite having no provable connection with the drugs, the researchers found.

  • The study
The study involved around 10,000 patients.
The study involved around 10,000 patients. PA

The study, published in The Lancet medical journal, was conducted in two phases. The first included 10,180 patients aged 40 to 79 from the UK, the Irish Republic and Scandinavia.

Patients either suffering from high blood pressure or considered to be at risk of cardiovascular disease were randomly assigned to treatment with the cholesterol-lowering drug atorvastatin or a placebo, and monitored for three years.

The trial was "blinded" so that neither the patients nor the doctors treating them knew who was receiving the active drug.

In the second, non-blinded phase, 9,899 of the original participants were offered atorvastatin and followed for a further two years. Two-thirds of this group chose to continue treatment with the drug.

During the first part of the study, rates of muscle-related symptoms were similar whether or not patients received the statin or placebo.

But when patients subsequently knew they were taking statins, reports of muscle-related side effects were 41% more common among those beingtreated.

The blinded phase of the trial also found no significant difference in rates of erectile dysfunction or cognitive impairment between patients in the active treatment and placebo groups.

The study was funded by drug company Pfizer, which makes statins, but the authors said all data collection, analysis and interpretation of the results was carried out independently.

  • Drug regulators criticised
The MHRA says its priority is to ensure that the benefits of medication outweigh the risks.
The MHRA says its priority is to ensure that the benefits of medication outweigh the risks. ITV News

Prof Sever was highly critical of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for "jumping the gun" by insisting on the side effect warnings in 2009.

The agency had acted on observational reports not based on robust science, he maintained.

"Many of us would say that the MHRA ... did not make a profound value judgment based on the evidence," the professor said. "We would hope that the MHRA will withdraw that request that these side effects should be listed."

He added: "These warnings should not be on the label ... I would love to see these side effects removed. It would make life much more simple.

An MHRA spokesperson said:

Trials have also shown that medically significant side effects are rare. The known side effects of statins are provided in the product information for healthcare professionals and Patient Leaflet which is provided with the medicine. Our priority is to ensure that the benefits of medication outweigh the risks. Any new significant information on the efficacy or safety of statins will be carefully reviewed and action will be taken if required, including updates to product labelling.
MHRA spokesperson

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.