Axemen in clown masks rob pregnant woman and partner

Police called it a shocking and violent burglary that has left the couple terrified.

Police are hunting for this suspect. Greater Manchester Police

A pregnant woman and her partner have been robbed in a "shocking and violent burglary" at their home by two men wearing clown masks.

Greater Manchester Police said they were called to reports of an aggravated burglary at Hindley Green, Wigan, on Tuesday evening.

Two men wearing clown masks forced their way inside the property by smashing the rear patio doors, before forcing the woman to the ground.

One of the assailants then threatened the woman's partner with an axe and demanded cash.

Police are hunting for two male suspects. Greater Manchester Police

The pair then fled towards Thomas Street with a significant amount of money and a men's Omega Seamaster watch.

The woman was taken to hospital as a precaution but was not seriously injured.

An investigation has been launched and police are appealing for information.

Detective Constable Ian Deary said: "This was a shocking and violent burglary that has left a pregnant woman and her partner terrified in their own home.

Police are searching for this watch, stolen from the property. Greater Manchester Police

"These men have forced their way inside wearing masks and armed with an axe. I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time and noticed anything suspicious to come forward.

"I'm particularly interested in speaking to any local pawn brokers that have been approached with a watch matching the picture or anyone who recognises the men in the CCTV stills."