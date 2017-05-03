Man arrested in connection with London allotment murder

Detectives investigating the murder of a pensioner have arrested a 37-year-old man.

Lea Adri-Soejoko was found in the early hours of Tuesday. Met Police

Detectives investigating the murder of a pensioner at a north London allotment have arrested a 37-year-old man, Scotland Yard said.

The body of Lea Adri-Soejoko, 80, was found inside a lock-up store in Sheaveshill Avenue on Tuesday morning.

A post-mortem found she had been strangled.

The arrest on Wednesday came after police appealed for information on the whereabouts of Mubarick Duat.

The scene where the body of Lea Adri-Soejoko was found. ITV News

Police confirmed the man they were seeking had been found and taken to a police station in south London for questioning.

Rahim Mohammadi, 40, was charged with Lea's murder on Sunday, 5 March, but police have appealed for more information.

DCI Noel McHugh, said: "I am still keen to speak with those who were in and around the area at the time of the incident.

"It is important that we continue to build a timeline of the events that led to officers discovering Lea's body in the lock-up store.

The Metropolitan Police have appealed for more information. Met Police

"I would encourage anyone who visited the area on Monday, 27 February and has not spoken with police to phone us.

"Any piece of information, however small, will help my team build a picture of events that tragic day."

Lea's family said: "What is keeping us going is the hope that we will find out the truth about the callous death of our kind and loving mum.

"We need your help, the public, to support us now by assisting the investigation and helping to shed light on Mum's final hours."