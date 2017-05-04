Terror suspect arrested on landing at Heathrow Airport
Man arrested by counter-terrorism police on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act.
Counter-terrorism police have arrested a man as he disembarked a flight from Turkey.
Scotland Yard announced they had detained the 30-year-old shortly after landing at Heathrow Airport from Istanbul on Thursday.
He was arrested on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act contrary to the Terrorism Act 2006 and is being held at a police station in south London.
Officers are currently searching a residential address in east London.