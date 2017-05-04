Woman was beaten to death in row over burst football

A woman and her father are convicted of manslaughter after row between neighbours.

Kelly Machin, 34, died of internal bleeding after being attacked by neighbours. Leicestershire Police

A mother and her father have been convicted of manslaughter for beating to death a neighbour in a row over a burst football.

Kelly Machin, 34, died from internal bleeding after she was attacked inside her own home in Waldwick Close, Leicester.

A court heard she had rowed with her neighbour Natalie Bollen, 28, after footballs were kicked into her garden by Bollen's children.

After Ms Machin burst a ball that landed in her property, Bollen and her father William Jelly, 48, entered the victim's home and attacked her.

Natalie Bollen, 28, and her father were convicted of manslaughter. SWNS

Ms Machin suffered broken ribs and back injuries during the assault.She was discharged from hospital but later suffered internal bleeding.

She was found dead inside her home by a friend on 5 September 2016, nearly two weeks after the attack.

Both Bollen, of Waldwick Close, and Jelly, of Impey Close, Thorpe Astley, were found guilty of manslaughter after a 10 day trial at Leicester Crown Court.

They will be sentenced at a later date.