Prince Harry pays visit to terminally ill siblings

The royal was reunited with Ollie Carroll, who used all his strength to hug him in October.

Prince Harry reunites with Ollie Carroll at Great Ormond Street Hospital Facebook/Ollie's Army

Prince Harry has paid a surprise visit to terminally ill siblings months after one of the children used all his strength to hug the royal at a charity event.

Ollie Carroll, six, and his three-year-old sister Amelia both suffer from the rare Batten disease, which affects mobility and eventually leaves children unable to walk, see, eat or breathe.

Ollie, from Poynton, Cheshire, first met the prince in October at the WellChild awards, when the youngster surprised his parents by standing up and hugging Harry, the patron of the charity.

This week the prince dropped in on Ollie and his sister as they received treatment at Great Ormond Street Hospital, spending an hour with the children and their parents, Lucy and Mike Carroll.

The Carrolls thanked the 32-year-old for his "support, time and kindness" in a moving post on their Facebook page, Ollie's Army Battling Against Battens.

For an hour Prince Harry sat with us talking and playing with our children, laughing and making memories. The very thing our children want the most in life, to be happy and having fun. Ollie and Amelia's parents Lucy and Mike

The Carrolls believe Ollie and Harry forged a bond on the day they met, describing their encounter as "truly magical."

"The love, the support and the laughter within that treatment room on Tuesday will stay with us forever," they said.