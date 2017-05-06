  • STV
  • MySTV

Teenage racer who lost legs in crash vows to race again

ITV

Billy Monger lost part of both his legs after a crash in a Formula 4 championship.

Billy Monger with consultant orthopaedic surgeons Colonel Tom Rowlands (left) and Tony Westbrook (right).
Billy Monger with consultant orthopaedic surgeons Colonel Tom Rowlands (left) and Tony Westbrook (right). PA

A teenage racing driver who lost part of both his legs after a horror crash has vowed to get back behind the wheel again.

Billy Monger was racing in the Formula 4 championship at Donington Park on 16 April when he hit a stationary car.

The teenager was trapped in the wreckage for 90 minutes and has spent almost three weeks in hospital.

Billy, who turned 18 on Friday, said: "All the support just makes me more determined to get back in the car and get racing again. That's the goal."

His story has touched motor sport fans the world over who have raised more than £800,000 in his name after an online fundraising appeal

Former Formula 1 world champions Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button have also given their backing to the teenager known as Billy Whizz.

Billy said he was "lost for words" by the worldwide fund-raising appeal.

He also said it was "cool" to have seen seasoned F1 world champions Button and Hamilton take up his cause.

"It was weird, seeing them giving their support because they're obviously people you want to, you aim to be like them, at the top of the sport," the young racer said.

More than £800,000 has been donated to support Billy.
More than £800,000 has been donated to support Billy. Jakob Ebrey Photography

Billy's mother Amanda revealed the hospital set up a projector to screen the Sochi grand prix in Russia, where F1 teams had shown their support emblazoning their cars with the fundraising hashtag #BillyWhizz.

Amanda said: "They were awful circumstances, it's all your nightmares rolled into one and the hospital staff have helped us all through it.

The appeal was launched after Billy Monger suffered life-changing injuries when his car crashed.
The appeal was launched after Billy Monger suffered life-changing injuries when his car crashed. JustGiving

"It's incredible. He's just the same Billy he's always been. He's always had to fight... I don't think people have seen the last of Billy."

Billy's dad Rob, 49, said: "It was very hard at first, but to see him how he is now after three weeks is just amazing.

"I can't wait - he's always had the passion and no matter what happens it will always be there. If he wants to get back in the car, that's fine by me. I'm not sure about his mum, but there we go," he added.

Billy's sister Bonnie, 16, was among those at the scene of the accident and spoke to him to keep him calm while he was tended to by paramedics.

She said: "The first week was hard when he was in intensive care, but as soon as he woke up he was in just such good spirits and that's lifted up everyone around him.

Billy turned 18 on Friday and is due to return home from hospital on Saturday.
Billy turned 18 on Friday and is due to return home from hospital on Saturday. ITV Sport

"Even just after it happened, he had such a positive attitude towards it. It wasn't like it was a burden, it was 'let's start again, let's make it work'."

Kirsty Measures, a staff nurse on the ward, said: "When Billy first came in he was quite unwell... he struggled to get to grips with what happened to him.

"But he has overcome it.

"Every day he has had a smile on his face, he's just accepted the situation and even during the hardest times he's still managed to have a laugh and joke about it.

The family are due to return home to Charlwood, Surrey, on Saturday after Billy's discharge from hospital.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.