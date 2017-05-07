  • STV
Rich List: Number of UK-based billionaires at record high

ITV

Britain home to more billionaires than ever before, this year's Sunday Times Rich List revealed.

Gopi Hinduja and his brother topped this year's list Michael Stephens/PA

Britain is home to more UK-based billionaires than ever before, this year's Sunday Times Rich List has revealed.

The annual list, which showcases the 1,000 wealthiest individuals and families living in the country, showed there are now a total of 134 billionaires living in the country - more than have featured on the who's who of wealth in the past.

Additionally, information published on the list indicate that the collective wealth of those featured has also hit a new high with those named having a reported £658bn between them.

Uzbek-born Russian businessman Alisher Usmanov - an Arsenal shareholder - made the list. PA

Robert Watts, who compiled the list, said the results showed that "while many of us worried about the outcome of the EU referendum, many of Britain's richest people just kept calm and carried on making billions."

He said: "We expected to see a chilling effect in the run-up to the EU referendum, but that simply did not materialise.

"A buoyant stock market usually drives the wealth of Rich Listers higher, and since last June equities have soared.

"We're seeing more and more diversity in the composition of the Rich List.

Len Blavatnik, second in the Rich List, talks to The Duke of Cambridge in Oxford earlier this year. PA

He added: "More women, more people from ethnic backgrounds, and more from surprising walks of life, with egg farmers and pet food makers lining up with hedge fund managers and private equity barons."

Who made the list's top three?

  • 1: Brothers Sri and Gopi Hinduja reportedly have a fortune of £16.2bn thanks to investments held by their Hinduja Group which span the oil and gas, automotive, IT, energy, media, banking, property and healthcare sector.
  • 2. Ukrainian businessman Len Blavatnik, whose empire includes the Warner Music Group, came in a close second place to the Hinduja brothers with a fortune of £15.982bn.
  • 3. Last year's leaders David and Simon Reuben slipped two places despite a £900m rise in their wealth in the past 12 months. The property focused siblings, both in their 70s, have a fortune of £14bn.
  • Who else made the list?

The 20 richest alone are worth £191.765bn and have increased their cumulative wealth by £35.175bn in the past year.

Among the most high-profile entrees include:

  • 5: Alisher Usmanov, 63, who has a 30% stake in football club Arsenal, with a fortune of £11.791bn. He grew rich through steel and iron ore mine, with his numerous assets including shares in Spotify and Airbnb.
  • 9: The Duke of Westminster and the Grosvenor family have an estimated worth of £9.52bn, an increase of £170m from 2016.
  • 13: Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich has a reported fortune of £8.053bn, an increase of £1.653bn from last year.

