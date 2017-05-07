  • STV
UK holidaymakers 'lost £7.2m in scams in last year'

ITV

The most common scams include airline tickets, online accommodation bookings and timeshare sales.

A general view of a luxurious holiday resort. PA

The number of holidaymakers ripped off by booking scams rose by almost 20% last year, a new report suggests.

There were 5,826 cases last year, up from 19% in 2015, according to the UK's national fraud and cyber crime reporting centre ActionFraud.

A total of £7.2 million was lost in 2016, at an average of £1,200 per victim.

A general view of an airport terminal. PA

Sporting and religious trips were also a popular target for conmen due to the limited availability of tickets and subsequent higher prices.

More than 26% said the scams had a significant impact on their health or financial well-being.

Some 259 were left needing medical treatment, or were at risk of redundancy.

It has led to the City of London police, Fraud prevention group Get Safe Online and travel organisation Abta launching a campaign warning of the dangers posed by holiday booking fraud.

Abta is regularly contacted by members of the public who have been caught out by increasingly sophisticated travel-related frauds. We know at first-hand that the loss and shock of finding that your flight or holiday accommodation has not been booked can be very significant. Follow the tips we have put together... and make sure your hard-earned money goes towards your holiday and not lining the pockets of an unscrupulous crook.
Abta chief executive Mark Tanzer
A general view of a restaurant in Thailand. PA

Tony Neate, of Get Safe Online, said holidays are often a "big-ticket item" and present "the perfect opportunity for cyber criminals to swindle unsuspecting victims out of their hard-earned money".

He said: "Always do as much research as you can about the organisation you're booking through, and ensure that they are a reputable travel operator that is a member of a recognised trade body like Abta.

"By booking in haste, you could not only risk losing a huge amount of money, but also disappoint family and friends when it comes to that long-awaited escape."

