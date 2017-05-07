Diver Tom Daley 'marries fiance Dustin Lance Black'

Daley reportedly married his American partner days after tweeting a picture of himself in hospital.

Tom Daley (right) and Dustin Lance Black have been together since 2014.

Tom Daley has reportedly married his American fiance on Saturday - just days after tweeting a picture of himself in hospital.

The Olympic diver and Oscar-winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black had an intimate civil partnership ceremony at a lavish golf resort in Dartmoor national park, the Sun reported.

Daley, 22, is said to have re-enacted the balcony scene from Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, calling Black, who is 20 years his senior, his Romeo.

On Thursday, the two-time Olympic medallist, prompted concern from fans after sharing a picture of himself in a hospital bed, raising a mug of drink while lying in a hospital gown.

He wrote: "What doesn't kill you makes you stronger! Back on the board soon."

Daley, who made no reference to what caused the hospital admission, was greeted with warm words of support from fans.

The Olympic medallist revealed he was in a gay relationship in 2013. PA

The diver came out to fans in aYouTube video posted in December 2013, saying his "whole world changed" when he fell in love with a man.

He later revealed it was "love at first sight" when he met Black.

He and Black revealed their engagement with a traditional wedding announcement in The Times in October 2015, two years later.