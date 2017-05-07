Search resumes for man seen clinging to rocks off coast

A call was made to the UK Coastguard at about 3pm on Saturday by a member of the public.

A general view of the Pembrokeshire coastline. PA

Searches have resumed for a man who was seen clinging to rocks at St David's Head in Pembrokeshire.

A 999 call was made to the UK Coastguard at about 3pm on Saturday by a member of the public who reported they had seen the man in the water.

An extensive search was launched along the shore, beach, rocks and cliff area, until fading light suspended the operation at around 9.30pm.

A general view of a coastguard on the lookout. PA

It involved Coastguard rescue teams, RNLI lifeboats, the Coastguard search and rescue helicopter and Dyfed-Powys Police, and resumed on Sunday morning.

Ieuan Williams, from UK Coastguard, said: "The search continues but we're also appealing for help from the community to find out who this man might be.

"If someone hasn't returned home or back to where they were staying, please can you contact either the police or ourselves by dialling 999 and asking for the Coastguard."