Woman meets the man who saved her life ten years ago

Woman who nearly died after a crash finally got the chance to thank the man who saved her.

Amie Carter finally met Rob Farrell ten years after the accident. BPM

A woman told she would never walk again after a serious accident has finally got the chance to thank the man she believes saved her life.

Amie Carter was waiting at a bus stop when a motorcyclist crashed into a van and then skidded into her.

Her arms, legs, pelvis and back were broken, and the biker suffered a fatal head injury in the accident.

She finally got the chance to say thank you to the passerby who pulled her free and urged her to stay awake due to a chance meeting ten years after the 2007 accident.

Rob Farrell, who had rushed to help, left the scene after paramedics arrived without giving his name.

He got in touch with Ms Carter after an acquaintance at his gym pointed her out and said she had survived a serious accident a decade earlier.

There are no words! How do you thank someone who has saved your life? Amie Carter

The scene of the crash BPM

Mr Carter's parents, Angela and Terry, were told to prepare for the worst after the accident on Slade Road, Erdington in Birmingham on May 1, 2007.

But she defied the odds, going to to make a full recovery and later becoming personal fitness instructor and a mother.

She never knew who had rescued her after the crash.

Meanwhile Mr Farrell had been told the woman he helped had died - but refused to believe it.

When the 10th anniversary of the terrible accident came around, he put a plea for information on Facebook - but it was a chance gym encounter that led him to the woman he saved.

My best friend was at a branch of Fitness First. One of the trainers said ‘See that girl? Looking at her, you wouldn’t think she almost died in an accident in Erdington 10 years ago'. Rob Farrell

Rob Farell got in contact after a friend pointed out Ms Carter at the gym. BPM

Mr Farrell said he will never forget the phone call he made to Ms Carter after realising their link.

"I didn't think I would cry, but I did," he said.

"I could not comprehend I was speaking to the same person who was so absolutely broken. Ironically, she knew half the people I knew, but we'd never met."

He recalled the scene at the crash site after the accident.

"When I lifted the bike, I thought she was dead. There was nothing.

"Then I heard a gurgle and realised she was still with us. I knew I had to get her back. I was saying 'stay with us, stay with us'. I asked her name and she whispered Amie. I kept talking to her because if she went under again, she was finished.

"She didn't slip away - we got her back."