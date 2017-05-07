  • STV
Enzyme pill could help ease symptoms of gluten intolerance

ITV

The pill could ease symptoms of gluten intolerance in people sensitive to wheat protein.

Gluten intolerance can cause bloating, abdominal pain and diarrhoea.
People who suffer from gluten intolerance could find relief from the symptoms associated with the condition by taking an enzyme pill with food, research has shown.

The pill could allow people sensitive to the wheat protein to eat small quantities of gluten without experiencing side effects such as bloating, diarrhoea and abdominal pain.

Scientists say the discovery could be a "game-changer" for gluten-intolerant individuals, although it is aimed at breaking down residual wheat protein in the gut, rather than allowing sufferers to eat food containing gluten.

Lead researcher Dr Julia Konig, from the University of Orebro in Sweden, said: "Since even small amounts of gluten can affect gluten-sensitive patients, this supplement can play an important role in addressing the residual gluten that is often the cause of uncomfortable symptoms."

Eighteen gluten-sensitive volunteers were given porridge made with two crumbled wheat biscuits containing gluten. They also took high or low doses of the enzyme AN-PEP, or a "dummy" placebo pill.

Both enzymes were found to break down gluten in the stomach and small intestine.

The findings were presented to experts attending the Digestive Disease Week 2017 meeting in Chicago.

Dr Konig added: "This substance allows gluten-sensitive patients to feel safer, for example, when they are out with friends at a restaurant and can't be sure whether something is 100% gluten-free.

"Our results suggest that this enzyme can potentially reduce the side effects that occur when gluten-sensitive individuals accidentally eat a little gluten.

"We are not suggesting that AN-PEP will give these individuals the ability to eat pizza or pasta, sources of large amounts of gluten, but it might make them feel better if they mistakenly ingest gluten."

She stressed that the enzyme was not tested on coeliac disease patients, who can be seriously harmed by even small amounts of gluten.

