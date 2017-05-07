Family lost over £8000 in Portugal holiday villa scam

The family were victims of scammers who stole their money for a nonexistent villa booking.

ITV News

A family discovered they had lost more than £8,000 in a fake holiday villa booking just hours before they flew off on the break.

Carolina George booked for a trip with her husband and four children through a reputable agency in Portugal.

But the family was left out of pocket and with nowhere to stay after fraudsters hacked the company's email and stole their cash.

Ms George said she had made a call to the agency just hours before they set off for the air port - only to discover they had never heard of her.

"When we contacted them on the phone...they replied but said we have not heard from you, we are not expecting you," she said.

"It was pretty intense."

It ultimately emerged that the company's email had been hacked by the fraudsters who had then taken the family's money after they made bank transfers to pay into the thieves' account.Despite reporting the fraud to police in both the UK and Portugal they have not been able to recover their money.

They family finally decided to go ahead with their holiday - but ended up spending twice as much as usual as they had to book places to stay at the last minute.

She said that she was left "devastated" by the crime and angry that fraudsters were getting away with it.

It's not fair: we work really hard all year round, we are not one of those families who go on holiday three times a year. > We try to make it special that once that we go so it was hard to get our heads around that. Carolina George

It comes after the UK's national fraud and cyber crime reporting centre ActionFraud warned that holiday scams were on the rise.

It received reports of 5,826 cases last year, up from 19% in 2015, with holidaymakers losing out on a total of £7.2 million to the scams.