  • STV
  • MySTV

Family lost over £8000 in Portugal holiday villa scam

ITV

The family were victims of scammers who stole their money for a nonexistent villa booking.

Carolina George
ITV News

A family discovered they had lost more than £8,000 in a fake holiday villa booking just hours before they flew off on the break.

Carolina George booked for a trip with her husband and four children through a reputable agency in Portugal.

But the family was left out of pocket and with nowhere to stay after fraudsters hacked the company's email and stole their cash.

Ms George said she had made a call to the agency just hours before they set off for the air port - only to discover they had never heard of her.

"When we contacted them on the phone...they replied but said we have not heard from you, we are not expecting you," she said.

"It was pretty intense."

It ultimately emerged that the company's email had been hacked by the fraudsters who had then taken the family's money after they made bank transfers to pay into the thieves' account.Despite reporting the fraud to police in both the UK and Portugal they have not been able to recover their money.

They family finally decided to go ahead with their holiday - but ended up spending twice as much as usual as they had to book places to stay at the last minute.

She said that she was left "devastated" by the crime and angry that fraudsters were getting away with it.

It's not fair: we work really hard all year round, we are not one of those families who go on holiday three times a year. > We try to make it special that once that we go so it was hard to get our heads around that.
Carolina George

It comes after the UK's national fraud and cyber crime reporting centre ActionFraud warned that holiday scams were on the rise.

It received reports of 5,826 cases last year, up from 19% in 2015, with holidaymakers losing out on a total of £7.2 million to the scams.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.