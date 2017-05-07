Girl, two, seriously injured in 'horrific' dog attack

Police believe multiple dogs attacked the toddler leaving her with serious head and body injuries.

Police arrested a 35-year-old man and seized ten dogs from the house. Google Maps

A two-year-old girl has been badly injured after she suffered a "horrific" attack involving multiple dogs as she played at a house in Liverpool.

The toddler suffered serious injuries to her head and body after dogs managed to get into the garden of the house where she was playing, police reported.

She was airlifted from the house on Cockburn Street in Toxteth, and is being treated in hospital. Her condition is said to be serious but not life-threatening.

A woman who stepped in the rescue the child from the dogs was also treated in hospital for minor injuries and later released.

A 35-year-old man from Toxteth has been arrested on suspicion of having a dangerous dog or dogs out of control, Merseyside police said.

Officers also seized five dogs and five puppies from the home of the man who was arrested.

Specialist officers are working to establish the breed of dog.

Chief Inspector Dave Westby said the child had suffered "extensive injuries" in the "horrific" attack.

The investigation is in its early stages, but it is believed that the child was playing in the back garden of a relative's address with two other children, aged four and six years, when a number of dogs from a nearby house managed to get in to the garden. "At this stage it is believed that the little girl was attacked by more than one dog, and officers are trying to establish how many dogs were involved in the incident. Chief Inspector Dave Westby

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them or get in touch with Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.