Two in three adults 'have faced mental health problems'

Study revealed only small minority say they are living with high levels of positivity.

Two in three adults say they have experienced a mental health problem such as a panic attack or depression, a major study has found.

Young people are more likely to say they have experienced a mental health problem, the research by the Mental Health Foundation said.

The study, launched to mark the beginning of Mental Health Awareness Week, revealed only a small minority of Britons (13%) say they are living with high levels of positive mental health.

More than a quarter of people say they have had a panic attack and more than a third say they have experienced depression.

Women are also more likely to say that they have experienced a mental health problem than men - with 70% of women compared to 60% of men.

The study surveyed more than 2,000 adults and also found that nearly 75% of those living on less than £1,200 per month say they have experienced a mental health problem.

The figures decreases to 59% for higher earners living on more than £3,701 a month.

Jenny Edwards CBE, Chief Executive of the Mental Health Foundation said: "Our report lays out the sheer scale of the problem. This isn't an issue that just affects a minority. At some point in our life most of us are likely to experience a mental health problem.

"At the same time, too few of us are thriving with good mental health. We know that only a minority of people experiencing mental ill-health access professional support, which means that we need to redouble our efforts to prevent mental health problems from developing in the first place.

"This Mental Health Awareness Week we want to give people some of the tools to move from surviving to thriving. The barometer of any nation is the health and happiness of its people. We have made great strides in the health of our bodies, we now need to achieve the same for the health of our minds."

The Foundation is calling for the introduction of a "100% health" screen - incorporating mental health screening into existing health screening programmes, a community based resilience programme, and increased funding for mental health research with a focus on prevention.

They are also calling for a Royal Commission to investigate the solutions to prevent mental ill health, with a focus on reducing risk, along with a report on the nation's mental health every year.