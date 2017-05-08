  • STV
Couple moved together in hospital to say final goodbyes

ITV

Terminally-ill Beatrice Whitehead, 87, and husband Bert, 90, are now side-by-side.

Bert Whitehead holds his wife Beatrice's hand in hospital. Bolton news/SWNS

An "inseparable" elderly couple have had their beds moved together in hospital so they can enjoy their final days in each other's company.

Beatrice Whitehead, 87, is thought to have only a few days to live as she battles the last stages of bone cancer.

She has been joined in hospital by her devoted husband of 67 years, Bert, who also fell ill shortly after his wife was admitted.

Now staff at Royal Bolton Hospital, in Greater Manchester, have allowed the couple to cherish their last hours together by moving them side-by-side.

Bert, 90, has been holding his wife's hand and comforting her in her final hours.

Their daughter Suzanne Hall has praised medical staff for their "wonderful" gesture.

It's right the two of them should be together - she only has a few more days to live.
Suzanne Hall

Her husband Stephen Hall added: "When they were put together Bert just gave the biggest smile, it was a really touching moment."

Young love: Beatrice and Herbert Whitehead on their wedding day in 1950. Bolton news/SWNS

Beatrice, a former tailoress, and Bert, a former bathroom centre driver, were childhood sweethearts from their teenage years. They married in 1950 after Bert had finished his national service.

The couple had four children and enjoyed many happy years together.

However, Beatrice fell ill with bone cancer six years ago and recently decided to decline any further treatment for the disease.

Shortly after she went into hospital Bert also became ill, ultimately being admitted to hospital with a chest and water infection.

"You could tell he couldn't cope without her," said their daughter Suzanne.

Happy times: The couple celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary in 2015. Bolton news/SWNS

The family were initially visiting the couple in separate wards, with Bert also being taken between wards in a wheelchair to see his wife.

However staff suggested the pair should be moved together.

Suzanne thanked hospital staff for their kindness, saying they will remember the gesture forever.

"This is such a painful time for my family but the NHS has made it much more bearable," she said.

A spokesman for Royal Bolton Hospital said:"We take every step possible to support patients and their relatives when they are approaching end of life.

"We know how much the little things matter and we do all we can to gett hem right.

"Our staff understood how important it was for Mr Whitehead to be by his wife's side at this difficult time and have made changes on the ward to movethem into a separate bay together.

"Mr Whitehead has been by his wife's side ever since."

