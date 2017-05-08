Ched Evans rejoins Sheffield United from Chesterfield

The ex-Wales international was found not guilty of rape at a retrial last year.

Evans joined Chesterfield in June 2016 Photo: PA

Sheffield United have agreed to re-sign Ched Evans from Chesterfield for an undisclosed fee.

The striker pens a three-year deal with the club, having originally signed for United in July 2009, where he scored 48 goals in 86 starts for the club.

Evans played for United for three years before being imprisoned for rape, but that conviction was quashed last October when he was found not guilty at a retrial.

The Welshman moved to Chesterfield in June 2016 upon his return to professional football, netting seven times for the League One outfit.

I am delighted to be back. I still feel I have plenty to prove in football both at club and international level and I believe I can achieve those goals at United, playing in front of the terrific fans whose support I have always appreciated. I am very grateful to Chesterfield, the board and football management for giving me an opportunity to return to the game. It is just disappointing that it has come in season which has seen the club suffer relegation. I would like to thank the Chesterfield fans who made me feel so welcome. Evans told the club's website

Manager Chris Wilder, who led the Blades to promotion to the Sky Bet Championship this season, said of Evans: "The signing is just one element of the plans we have drawn up for next season.

"We have done our homework on the player. We pride ourselves on team spirit - as the fans have seen this season - and plan to bring in players who can be part of that.

"Ched comes to us with targets to achieve along the way. With a full pre-season with us we believe he can provide us with options up front and score goals."