Andrew McGowan, 35, was charged in Liverpool on Monday, Merseyside Police confirmed.

The attack happened in Cockburn Street, Toxteth. PA

A man has been charged over a dog attack that left a two-year-old girl with serious injuries.

Andrew McGowan, 35, was charged on Monday, Merseyside Police said.

The girl was playing with two other children aged four and six outside the house on Cockburn Street, Toxteth, Liverpool, when she suffered a "savage" attack thought to involve multiple dogs.