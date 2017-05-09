  • STV
Licence decision for zoo where nearly 500 animals died

ITV

A keeper was killed by a tiger at the Cumbrian zoo which could lose its licence.

The zoo in Dalton-in-Furness
The zoo in Dalton-in-Furness

The licence decision for a Cumbrian zoo where almost 500 animals died and a keeper was killed by a tiger will be made today.

In March, David Gill, the owner and founder of South Lakes Safari Zoo, was refused a renewal of his existing licence.

It was turned down after it came to light that 486 animals had died at the Dalton-in-Furness attraction between January 2013 and September 2016.

On Tuesday a subsequent application in the name of Cumbria Zoo Company Limited (CZCL), which has operated the zoo since January, will go before Barrow borough councillors.

Members of the council's licensing regulatory committee will be told that Mr Gill has stepped away from all trading and management activities connected with the zoo in Dalton-in-Furness.

Government inspectors who previously recommended refusing Mr Gill's licence are now supporting CZCL's licence bid, subject to it meeting a number of conditions - following their latest site visit.

Sarah McClay, 24, was attacked in the keepers' corridor
Sarah McClay, 24, was attacked in the keepers' corridor

In a report to the council, the inspectors noted they were "impressed and highly encourages by the improvements made".

The company said it was committed to developing its "passion to make Safari Zoo a zoo that the team here can demonstrate to the world we are a positive force for change".

In June 2016, the zoo, opened in 1994 by Mr Gill, was fined £255,000 at Preston Crown Court after one of its employees, Sarah McClay, 24, was killed by a Sumatran tiger in May 2013.

It received an additional £42,500 fine after it also pleaded guilty to other health and safety law breaches when a zoo keeper fell from a ladder while preparing to feed big cats in July 2014.

Inspectors said a post-mortem database, detailing the deaths of 486 animals from January 2013 to September 2016, showed "a clear picture of poor management with uncontrolled breeding and lack of any programme of preventative and curative veterinary medicine, with resultant ongoing welfare issues for the animals''.

The committee heard the animals which had died included a jaguar called Saka who had a bite wound to its paw and injuries which indicated "chronic, ongoing self-traumatisation''.

The zoo has remained open during the appeal process.
The zoo has remained open during the appeal process.

A number of animal welfare groups continue to call for the application to be rejected.

The Captive Animals' Protection Society say many of the changes made "simply provide the bare minimum are too little too late" and should have been in place throughout the history of the zoo and since CZCL chief executive Karen Brewer had been in a management position.

While the Born Free Foundation stated: "It is important to note that this is not solely a management issue that can be fixed by awarding a zoo licence to another applicant.

David Gill, the owner and founder of South Lakes Safari Zoo
David Gill, the owner and founder of South Lakes Safari Zoo

"Born Free calls upon Barrow-in-Furness Borough Council to take note of the previous welfare and safety issues that have occurred under the management of Ms Brewer and members of her team, and to refuse a licence to this facility."

Barrow Council's licensing officer has recommended that committee members are minded to grant a licence to CZCL for four years - subject to Mr Gill either withdrawing his own licence appeal or Mr Gill surrendering his licence.

The zoo has remained open during the appeal process.

Councillors will visit the zoo themselves before reconvening at Barrow Town Hall.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.