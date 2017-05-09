Cyclist Chris Froome 'rammed' on pavement in France

He tweeted a photo of his ruined bike after driver in France 'rammed' into him.

Chris Froome said he was 'rammed on purpose by an impatient driver'. PA/Chris Froome

Chris Froome tweeted a photo of his ruined bike after a drive in France 'rammed' into the cyclist on the pavement.

The two-time Tour de France winner says the 'impatient driver' didn't stop after the incident.

Kenyan-born Froome said he was fine after the crash which took place in the south-east of France but his the state of his bike indicated the level of impact suffered.

Froome is expected to ride in this year's Tour de France, as he looks to secure a third title.

A number of his followers tweeted Froome to show their support for the British cyclist.

Froome lives in Monaco with his wife and child, close to where the incident supposedly took place on Tuesday morning.