Freed Marine A: 'I still don't know why I did it' 

Alexander Blackman killed an injured Taliban fighter in Afghanistan in 2011.

Alexander Blackman, known as Marine A, said he did not have a 'definitive answer' as to why he shot the injured Taliban fighter.

The Royal Marine who was jailed for killing an injured Taliban fighter in Afghanistan has said: "I still don't know why I did it."

Alexander Blackman, 42, known as Marine A, said the killing in 2011 was "not exactly the proudest moment of my life" in his first TV interview since being released from prison 12 days ago.

Speaking alongside Claire Blackman, who he has described as his "wife in a million" after she led a tireless public campaign calling for her husband's release, Mr Blackman said he has received "lots of kind offers of employment" since being released which he would consider in time.

And the couple refused to rule out the possibility of holding future talks over turning his story into a Hollywood film.

Claire Blackman said the couple would look at 'all options that lay before us'.

"Nothing is ruled in and nothing is ruled out," Mrs Blackman said. "It's a fun conversation to have probably but we haven't gone there yet."

The former sergeant had spent more than three years in jail after being convicted of murdering an injured Taliban fighter in Afghanistan in 2011.

Following an appeal, judges reduced his life sentence in March to seven years for diminished responsibility manslaughter, prompting his release late last month because of time already served.

Alexander Blackman's supporters celebrated his reduced sentencing outside London's Court of Appeal in March. PA

The appeal court accepted the grounds of diminished responsibility as he was suffering from an undiagnosed mental illness, known as adjustment disorder.

A Royal Navy review found warning signs showing Marine A's unit were suffering from "psychological strain and fatigue" were missed by senior officers in Afghanistan.

Mr Blackman's conviction came after video footage recorded on a camera mounted to the helmet of another Royal Marine captured the moment he shot the insurgent.

The former sergeant later said he believed the fighter was already dead and he was merely taking his anger out on a corpse.

Sergeant Blackman's defence team argued his mind was affected by losing close colleagues in Taliban attacks. PA

He was "dismissed with disgrace" from the Royal Marines after serving for distinction for 15 years before being jailed in 2013.

It was argued during his appeal that Sergeant Blackman and his men had been overstretched and under resourced during his tour of duty in Helmand in 2011.