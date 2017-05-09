  • STV
Children forced into needless medical treatment by mother

The able-bodied girl, seven, and boy, nine, from London were made to use wheelchairs.

Both children were 'unnecessarily medicated' because they mother insisted they were ill.
Both children were 'unnecessarily medicated' because they mother insisted they were ill. PA

Two able-bodied young children were forced to use wheelchairs after their mother "fabricated" serious illnesses and disability, a family court judge has said.

The girl of seven and her nine-year-old brother were repeatedly admitted to hospital and given medication they did not need after their mother insisted they were unwell, the court hearing has found.

Judge Vera Mayer said the children should be removed from their parents and go into foster care.

The mother fabricated and exaggerated symptoms in respect of both children. > She has done this throughout the children's lives. > She gave untruthful information to persons in the medical profession, and to those involved with the children in the course of their education/care. > Consequently, the children were subjected to a great number of unnecessary medical appointments, unnecessary attendances at A&E, unnecessary journeys in ambulances and, at times, to unnecessary admissions to hospital. > Both children were unnecessarily medicated. > They were both unnecessarily immobilised by spending time in wheelchairs.
Judge Vera Mayer

The judge said that social workers in the north London borough of Barnet had "neglected" the family and failed to step in despite "clear and obvious concerns" expressed by many people over a long period.

One social worker allocated to the family for six years showed "alarming ineptitude" the judge found.

"A number of opportunities to intervene and spare the children unnecessary medical intervention have been missed," she said.

The judge said the children were neglected by social workers.
The judge said the children were neglected by social workers. PA

A psychiatrist found evidence that the children's mother suffered from mental health issues that led to invent illness or become anxious about illnesses which did not exist, said the judge.

She may have been suffering from factitious disorder or somatic symptom disorder.

Among the most well known forms of factitious disorder are Munchausen's syndrome or Munchausen's by proxy, in which the patient insists they or another person are ill to gain attention and have people care for them.

Judge Mayer said the children's father had thought their mother had been telling the truth.

The identities of the children involved in the case were not revealed, and the hearing took place in private.

