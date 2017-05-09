Girl, 11, pulled from water at Drayton Manor theme park

Emergency services are on the scene after girl fell into the water on the Splash Canyon ride.

The Splash Canyon ride where a person fell into the water. Twitter/David Charles

A girl has been airlifted to hospital after falling in the water on a ride at Drayton Manor theme park.

The park said it had closed its Splash Canyon ride following the incident on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the girl, believed to be 11-years-old and from the Leicester area, was taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital.

Officers added her parents had been told and the incident passed on to the Health and Safety Executive.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a patient in the water at Drayton Manor Park, Tamworth, at 2.18pm this afternoon.

"An ambulance, a senior paramedic officer, a paramedic area support officer, a rapid response paramedic, a community first responder and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Staffordshire were sent to the scene.

"The first resource was on scene within seven minutes."