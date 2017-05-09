Orphaned lamb and sheepdog companion reported missing

Bella and Blake vanished from Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, on Monday afternoon.

Bella, a spring lamb, and Border Collie Blake have become close friends Newark and Sherwood District Council/PA

A search is under way for an orphaned lamb and its one-year-old sheepdog companion after the two animals went missing in Nottinghamshire.

Owners had paired Bella, a spring lamb who still required bottle feeding, with their Border Collie Blake after Bella's mother died.

The two became close friends, but have now gone missing from their home in Perlethorpe, near Mansfield.

The disappearance was reported to a local authority dog warden and has since sparked a social media campaign by Newark and Sherwood District Council to track down the pair.

Blake has been chipped but has no collar.

Both animals were last seen on Monday afternoon.

A spokesman for Newark and Sherwood District Council said: "We think they may have escaped, but we can't rule anything out.

"We are asking anyone who may have seen them to get in touch by calling us on 01636 650000."