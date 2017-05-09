  • STV
  • MySTV

Man pleads guilty after girl, two, mauled in dog attack

ITV

Andrew McGowan admitted charge of having four dangerous dogs at court in Liverpool.

The attack happened in Cockburn Street, Toxteth.
The attack happened in Cockburn Street, Toxteth. PA

A man has pleaded guilty to being in charge of four dogs which were dangerously out of control, after a two-year-old girl was mauled and seriously injured in Liverpool.

Andrew McGowan admitted the charge when he appeared at Liverpool and Knowsley Magistrates Court on Tuesday afternoon.

The girl was playing with two other children aged four and six outside the house on Cockburn Street, Toxteth, Liverpool, when she suffered a "savage" attack involving four dogs.

The court was told that one of the dogs which left the child with injuries to her head and body weighed 11 stone (70kg).

The girl's 57-year-old aunt - who was looking after the child at the time - was also injured in the incident as she fought off the attack.

Police said the girl was "lucky" to have not suffered worse injuries thanks to the actions of her aunt.

The garden in which the girl was attacked.
The garden in which the girl was attacked. ITV News

The court heard that the child suffered "life changing injuries" in the attack and remains in a serious but stable condition at Alder Hey hospital.

Following the attack, police seized five dogs and six puppies from a nearby property and two of the adults were later humanely destroyed.

The dogs were confirmed as American Bully Dogs, a breed which is not banned under the Dangerous Dogs Act.

McGowan was bailed to appear at Liverpool Crown Court for sentencing at a later date.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.