Man pleads guilty after girl, two, mauled in dog attack

Andrew McGowan admitted charge of having four dangerous dogs at court in Liverpool.

The attack happened in Cockburn Street, Toxteth. PA

A man has pleaded guilty to being in charge of four dogs which were dangerously out of control, after a two-year-old girl was mauled and seriously injured in Liverpool.

Andrew McGowan admitted the charge when he appeared at Liverpool and Knowsley Magistrates Court on Tuesday afternoon.

The girl was playing with two other children aged four and six outside the house on Cockburn Street, Toxteth, Liverpool, when she suffered a "savage" attack involving four dogs.

The court was told that one of the dogs which left the child with injuries to her head and body weighed 11 stone (70kg).

The girl's 57-year-old aunt - who was looking after the child at the time - was also injured in the incident as she fought off the attack.

Police said the girl was "lucky" to have not suffered worse injuries thanks to the actions of her aunt.

The garden in which the girl was attacked. ITV News

The court heard that the child suffered "life changing injuries" in the attack and remains in a serious but stable condition at Alder Hey hospital.

Following the attack, police seized five dogs and six puppies from a nearby property and two of the adults were later humanely destroyed.

The dogs were confirmed as American Bully Dogs, a breed which is not banned under the Dangerous Dogs Act.

McGowan was bailed to appear at Liverpool Crown Court for sentencing at a later date.