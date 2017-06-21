Boris Becker declared bankrupt at High Court hearing

Tennis star declared bankrupt by official who watched him play on Centre Court.

Tennis champion Boris Becker has been declared bankrupt at a High Court hearing on Wednesday.

Lawyers for the 49-year-old three-time Wimbledon winner pleaded with a Bankruptcy Court registrar in London on Wednesday for "a last chance" to pay a long-standing debt.

But Miss Registrar Christine Derrett, who recalled watching him play Centre Court, said it was "with regret" she had concluded there was a lack of credible evidence that his "substantial" debt would be paid soon and she refused to adjourn the case for a further 28 days.

She announced after a brief hearing: "I make this bankruptcy order at 11.23am."