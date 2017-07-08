  • STV
£75m Premier League star Romelu Lukaku arrested in LA 

ITV

Lukaku, who is on the verge of a move to Manchester United, held over 'excessive noise'.

Romelu Lukaku's move from Everton to Manchester United would set a new record for a deal between two Premier League clubs.
Romelu Lukaku's move from Everton to Manchester United would set a new record for a deal between two Premier League clubs. PA

Premier League star Romelu Lukaku faces court action in the US after being arrested while on holiday in Los Angeles.

Police said the 24-year-old Everton player was warned repeatedly over "excessive noise" at a property in Beverly Hills before being arrested.

It means the striker, who is expected to complete a £75m summer move to Manchester United, will have to return to the city on October 2 to appear at Los Angeles Airport Courthouse.

Romelu Lukaku has been on holiday in Beverly Hills with Manchester United midfielder Paul Pobga.
Romelu Lukaku has been on holiday in Beverly Hills with Manchester United midfielder Paul Pobga. PA

Lukaku was arrested at the property at around 8pm on July 2 before being released at the scene with the citation.

Beverly Hills Police said they responded to five other noise complaints from the same location, which resulted in verbal warnings.

Belgian international shared a holiday photo on Instagram at an LA apartment with United star Paul Pogba and NBA player Sergei Ibaka, two days after his arrest.

The police statement, which gave the Belgian's full name, read as follows:

On July 2 2017, at approximately 8pm, Beverly Hills Police Department officers arrested a 24-year-old male subject by the name of Romelu Lukaku Bolingoli. Bolingoli received a misdemeanour citation for Beverly Hills Municipal Code Violation 5-1-104 - Excessive Noise. The citation was issued after officers responded to five other noise complaints from the same location, which resulted in verbal warnings. These noise violations occurred at a residence in Beverly Hills where Bolingoli was temporarily residing. Bolingoli was released at the scene with the citation and was not physically arrested.
Beverly Hills Police

If Lukaku's £75m transfer to United is completed it will be among the most expensive in the sport's history but set a new record for a switch between two Premier League clubs.

His former club Chelsea had also reportedly expressed an interest in re-signing the player, who scored 32 goals last season for Everton.

Lukaku's scheduled court appearance does not conflict with the forthcoming Premier League schedule but falls at the start of a 10-day international break before Belgium play World Cup qualifiers on 7 and 10 October.

