Son's appeal for stolen bracelet holding father's ashes

The man has made a desperate appeal over the special missing bracelet.

Richard Moss (c) with his sons (l-r) Chavez, Anakin, Warren and Brody SWNS

A man has made a desperate appeal for a special bracelet stolen from him containing his father's ashes.

Chavez Robinson, 21, described the bracelet as his "most treasured" item after it was snatched from his van while he worked.

He has since been left devastated by the theft as it contained the ashes of his father, Richard Moss, who died earlier this year.

Mr Moss, 39, passed away in February just one month after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

His ashes were placed within four bracelets for each of his four sons, Brody, 20, Warren 20, Anakin, 13, and Chavez, from South Ferriby, North Lincolnshire.

Richard Moss died from an inoperable brain tumour this year. SWNS

Mr Robinson said the bracelet was of "massive sentimental value" and was taken on June 16 while he helped a friend with work.

He said: "I left the bracelet in the van when I went to help a friend with a job.

"I don't usually wear it to work and I only had it on because I was wearing casual clothes and didn't expect to be working.

"I left the van at the job overnight and when I went back in the morning the bracelet had gone."

He added: "This is my most treasured item and I can't believe it has gone.

"I just want it back, please return it."

The bracelet was described as of 'massive sentimental value'. SWNS

Lisa Moss described her sons as "devastated" by the theft, adding that the family "just want the bracelet back".

A £500 reward has been put up for its safe return.

Mr Robinson added: "There was nothing wrong with dad at all before he became ill, it was so unusual for him to even be under the weather.

"It was soul-destroying and a total shock to the system.

"There is a big gap in the family now and whenever I see pictures of us all I can see is the gap that he left.

"This is just salt in the wound."