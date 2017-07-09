Three dead, including child, in road crash in Cornwall

A pedestrian was among the dead with a total of nine people also injured.

Three people were killed in the pile-up on the A38. Google

Three people, including a child, have been killed and nine injured in a five-way car crash.

A woman and man lost their lives in the collision which happened on the A38 near to Landrake, Cornwall, on Sunday morning.

The woman and child, who were travelling in the same car, were pronounced dead at the scene, while a boy from the vehicle was also airlifted to Bristol Children's Hospital.

A male pedestrian was among the dead, with six of those injured taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth with non-life threatening injuries.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 11.15am. The A38 remained closed for most of the day.

"The A38 remains closed in both directions at Trerulefoot and St Germans while officers carry out an examination of the scene and the vehicles are recovered," a Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said.

"The road is expected to remain shut for some time so police are asking motorists to avoid the area for the time being. Diversions are in place via the A388."