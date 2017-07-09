Discover the 31 Unesco World Heritage Sites in the UK
The Lake District has became the latest site including places of beauty and cultural inspiration.
The Lake District became the UK's 31st world heritage site on Sunday and joined a list that includes area's beauty, farming and cultural inspiration.
- Blaenavon Big Pit
- Blenheim Palace
- Canterbury Cathedral
- Castles and Town Walls of King Edward in Gwynedd
- City of Bath
- Cornwall and West Devon Mining Landscape
- Frontiers of the Roman Empire: Antonine Wall
- Jurassic Coast
- Liverpool – Maritime Mercantile City
- Derwent Valley Mills
- Durham Castle and Cathedral
- The Forth Bridge
- Hadrian’s Wall
- Gorham's Cave Complex
- Heart of Neolithic Orkney
- Maritime Greenwich
- Ironbridge Gorge
- Giant's Causeway and Causeway Coast
- New Lanark
- Old and New Towns of Edinburgh
- Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew
- Palace of Westminster - Big Ben
- Stonehenge, Avebury and Associated Sites
- Pontcysyllte Aqueduct and Canal
- St Kilda
- Saltaire
- Studley Royal Park including the Ruins of Fountains Abbey
- Tower of London
- The Lake District