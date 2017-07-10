  • STV
'Be on alert for terror abroad' holidaymakers warned

ITV

British holidaymakers warned to be on alert for terror attacks abroad during summer.

Police say there is no specific intelligence of any targeted attacks like the one in Tunisia two years ago
Police say there is no specific intelligence of any targeted attacks like the one in Tunisia two years ago

British holidaymakers have been warned to be on alert for terror attacks abroad as millions of people prepare to jet off for their summer breaks.

Counter-terrorism authorities issued the warning, along with advice on what to do in the event of an attack, on Monday as they released a new four-minute film adapting the "run, hide, tell" safety message for a holiday setting.

Police emphasised that there is no specific intelligence that UK holidaymakers will be targeted this summer.

The warning comes in the wake of both recent terror attacks in the UK and the targeting of tourists - including 30 Britons - at a Tunisian beach resort two years ago.

Detective chief superintendent Scott Wilson, national co-ordinator for the protect and prepare strategy, said it was important for westerners to be vigilant that they could "be a target anywhere in the world".

He said: "As we saw in Tunisia in 2015, any westerner is likely to be a target anywhere in the world.

"That's the sad reality of it. The chances of it happening are still very low.

"We've seen attacks in numerous countries so we are trying to say western tourists overseas should be aware of what they should and shouldn't do if they are caught up in such an attack."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f_VrwYJawxc | youtube

What is 'run, hide, tell'?

The "run, hide, tell" protocol provides guidance for what to do if you are caught up in an attack.

It says that people should run to a place of safety if there is a safe route, leaving belongings behind and insisting others go with them.

In the event of there being nowhere to go, the advice is people should hide and barricade themselves in somewhere safe and turn their phones to silent.

When it is safe, those caught up in an attack should alert the authorities by calling the local emergency number - which holidaymakers should look up before they go abroad - to tell them what is happening.

