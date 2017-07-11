Man charged over acid attack on aspiring model and cousin

John Tomlin, 24, will appear before Thames Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

A man has been charged following an acid attack on an aspiring model and her cousin that left them with life-changing injuries.

John Tomlin, 24, will appear before Thames Magistrates' Court on Tuesday to face two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent, Scotland Yard said.

Resham Khan and Jameel Muhktar, 37, were attacked by a suspect, who threw acid through their car window on Ms Khan's 21st birthday, in Beckton, east London, on June 21.

Both victims suffered horrific face and neck injuries in the attack that took place at 9.13am on Tollgate Road.

Tomlin, of Colman Road, Canning Town, east London, handed himself in to police on Sunday.