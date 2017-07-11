More than 50,000 people alive thanks to organ donation

Over the past five years, there has been a 20% rise in yearly transplant figures.

More than 50,000 people are now alive thanks to organ donation, new figures show.

Data from NHS Blood and Transplant for the UK shows 36,300 are alive thanks to kidney transplant patients, 1,900 who received a new pancreas, 3,900 people with new hearts or lungs or both, 9,800 with new livers and 1,000 who received new intestine.

Some patients have received more than one organ, such as a new kidney and a pancreas.

Over the past five years, there has been a 20% rise in yearly transplant figures, to reach a record 4,753 in 2016/17.

The number of people on the NHS Organ Donor Register has also reached a record of 23.6 million, up by 4.9m over five years.

Just over a third of people (36%) are now on the register, compared with 30% five years ago.

Sally Johnson, director of organ donation and transplantation for NHS Blood and Transplant, said: "It's amazing to picture all the people now alive today thanks to organ donation and think of all the families and children who have grown up thanks to donors."

Just over a third of people are now on the register. PA

However, the report also showed a widespread shortage of organ donors.Some 457 people died last year while on the active transplant waiting list, meaning they were ready to receive a donor organ but one did not arrive in time.

A further 875 people were removed from the list, mostly because they became too ill to undergo transplant surgery.

There are currently 6,389 people on the active transplant list.

Health minister Jackie Doyle-Price said the 50,000 figure was "a testament to the brilliant work of NHS Blood and Transplant and all those involved".

She added: "Now we need more organ donors to come forward so everyone requiring a transplant stands the best chance of receiving one."