Work experience Eddie takes control of Southern Twitter
The work experience student received a flurry of mostly non-train related questions.
A work experience student temporarily took control of Southern's Twitter feed this afternoon.
Eddie, 15, fired off his first enthusastic tweet at 2:39pm, saying:
And it wasn't long before he received a flurry of questions. Most had nothing to do with trains.
Eddie signed off by tweeting:
Thanks for all the questions today, it's been... interesting . I'll be on same time tomorrow!! Get all your questions ready!Eddie